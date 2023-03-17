Toilet map shows lack of accessible toilets in Luton - with just 6 suitable for people with disabilities

Going to the loo while out in Luton is a tricky business according to latest figures on publicly available accessible toilets in the town.

A map of accessible toilets shows just half a dozen in Luton, as campaigners call for better facilities for those living with disabilities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Great British Public Toilet Map tracks publicly available toilets using crowd-sourced information from users and data from councils and other organisations.

Going to the loo in Luton can be a tricky business

It only logs free-to-use toilets which the public can use without having to ask – so 'customers only' loos are excluded.

Analysis of the figures by QS Supplies, a bathroom supplier, shows there are 13 publicly available toilets in Luton – six of which are accessible to those with disabilities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As these figures are largely based on submissions from the public, they may not reflect the full range of facilities available in the area.

Sarah Sleet, chief executive of Crohn's and Colitis UK, said: "We know that nine in 10 people with the conditions plan their journeys based on access to toilets."

"This is increasingly challenging and isolating as the number of public toilets declines. The fear of being caught short and unable to access a public toilet when required means many people are confined to their homes, she added."

Advertisement

Advertisement

More than 500,000 across the UK suffer from these conditions.

"More awareness and understanding will improve the lives of people living with Crohn’s and Colitis to make sure they aren’t hidden at home – they’re out and about, living life to the fullest,” she added.

In February, the Government announced funding for more than 100 new 'Changing Places' toilets – which are designed to be used by people with a range of disabilities – to be built across England.

Shelley Symonds, a campaigner for the Changing Places charity: “The freedom of being able to visit different places and have days out that we can thoroughly enjoy, without the worry of toilet uncertainty or having to cut our trips shorts, is a wonderful feeling.”

Advertisement

Advertisement