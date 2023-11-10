Top hygiene scores for seven Luton eateries including popular Magic Doner
The others are the Kumba Lounge in Chapel Street and Genting Casino Luton in Skimpot Road.
Four takeaways were also given the top score of five.
They are SlimmingWorld franchise in LU4, Village Tandoori in Stapleford Road, H&H at 12a Eaton Green Road and Magic Doner in Manchester Street.
Go Coffee in The Mall was awarded a four while the New Darbar Cafe in Selbourne Road rated three.
> Scores on the Doors are the green stickers you see in the windows and doors of many UK food establishments. It is a hygiene rating system used by local authorities to determine how food outlets store, handle and prepare the food they distribute to the public. Restaurants, pubs, cafes, takeaways, hotels, supermarkets and any other food shops are also included in the scheme.