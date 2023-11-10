News you can trust since 1891
Top hygiene scores for seven Luton eateries including popular Magic Doner

The L&D’s Coffee Lounge in the surgical block is one of three Luton cafes and restaurants to be awarded top marks in the Food Standards Agency’s Scores on the Doors hygiene ratings.
By Bev Creagh
Published 10th Nov 2023, 11:50 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 11:50 GMT
The others are the Kumba Lounge in Chapel Street and Genting Casino Luton in Skimpot Road.

Four takeaways were also given the top score of five.

They are SlimmingWorld franchise in LU4, Village Tandoori in Stapleford Road, H&H at 12a Eaton Green Road and Magic Doner in Manchester Street.

The Scores on the Doors logo that can be seen across many UK eating establishments - it represents hygiene ratingsThe Scores on the Doors logo that can be seen across many UK eating establishments - it represents hygiene ratings
Go Coffee in The Mall was awarded a four while the New Darbar Cafe in Selbourne Road rated three.

> Scores on the Doors are the green stickers you see in the windows and doors of many UK food establishments. It is a hygiene rating system used by local authorities to determine how food outlets store, handle and prepare the food they distribute to the public. Restaurants, pubs, cafes, takeaways, hotels, supermarkets and any other food shops are also included in the scheme.

