Top hygiene scores for seven Luton eateries including popular Magic Doner

The L&D’s Coffee Lounge in the surgical block is one of three Luton cafes and restaurants to be awarded top marks in the Food Standards Agency’s Scores on the Doors hygiene ratings.

The others are the Kumba Lounge in Chapel Street and Genting Casino Luton in Skimpot Road.

Four takeaways were also given the top score of five.

They are SlimmingWorld franchise in LU4, Village Tandoori in Stapleford Road, H&H at 12a Eaton Green Road and Magic Doner in Manchester Street.

The Scores on the Doors logo that can be seen across many UK eating establishments - it represents hygiene ratings

Go Coffee in The Mall was awarded a four while the New Darbar Cafe in Selbourne Road rated three.