Topshop tycoon Sir Philip Green to close Luton and Bedford stores as part of Arcadia group rescue plan

The Topshop and Topman stores in Luton and Bedford are set to close as part of Sir Philip Green's attempts to save the struggling Arcadia group.

According to The BBC, the Luton Topshop and Topman stores in The Mall at The Arndale Centre and the stores in the Harpur Centre, on Midland Road, Bedford will shut as part of a 23 store closure plan, putting 520 jobs under threat.

Topshop

Under the proposal, Burton, Dorothy Perkins and Topshop stores will close and rents will be cut at another 194 stores at the Arcadia group.

The proposal states that Arcadia Group is prepared to put an additional £100m into the scheme over a number of years to bridge a shortfall in pension contributions, but the regulator does not think the plans are sufficient.

Ian Grabiner, chief executive of Arcadia Group, called the steps "tough but necessary" to mend the business.

A total of 200 of its UK stores have shut over the past three years.

The BBC claim this is a seen as a final effort by a company to stave off administration or breakup.

Full list of store closures

Aberdeen Dorothy Perkins, Burton

Ashton under Lyne Topshop, Topman

Bedford Topshop, Topman

Bluewater Miss Selfridge

Cheshunt Outfit

Cork Dorothy Perkins, Evans

Dublin Evans, Wallis

Dublin Topshop, Miss Selfridge

Dublin Topshop, Topman

Dublin Wallis

Fareham Topshop, Topman

Galway Miss Selfridge

Glasgow Burton, Topman

Luton Topshop, Topman

Newcastle upon Tyne Outfit

Nuneaton Topshop, Topman

Reading Dorothy Perkins, Burton

Salisbury Topshop, Topman

Southend Miss Selfridge

Stirling Dorothy Perkins, Burton

Swindon Dorothy Perkins, Burton

Swindon Miss Selfridge, Wallis, Evans

York Dorothy Perkins, Burton