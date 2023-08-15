Staff from Totternhoe CE Academy Preschool with their award

A Totternhoe school is one of the first to achieve Central Bedfordshire Council’s new ‘Healthy Child – Healthy Workforce’ Quality Standard Accreditation.

The award shows Totternhoe CE Academy pre-school’s commitment to the emotional and mental health of its early years children and workforce, and to creating a nurturing environment where children can thrive.

The accreditation is part of the council’s pre-school emotional health and well-being programme, funded by Public Health. To become accredited, schools complete a self-assessment and must demonstrate how they meet the eight standards developed by the Council.

Rebecca from Totternhoe CE Academy pre-school said: “Our focus on improving children's health and well-being has always been a top priority, but the Covid-19 pandemic made it even more crucial. We take pride in providing a safe, stimulating, and caring environment for children and it is fantastic for this to be recognised.”

Cllr Hayley Whitaker, executive member for families, education and children, said: “Helping children to develop emotional resilience, good social skills and supporting positive mental health in the future is crucial. The ‘Healthy Child – Healthy Workforce’ accreditation demonstrates the commitment of both the council and early years settings to support positive mental health in children and help them thrive. Totternhoe pre-school should be extremely proud of this achievement.”

Cllr Rebecca Hares, executive member for health and community liaison said: “This accreditation shows that Totternhoe pre-school understands the significance of focussing on the whole child and supporting them in all areas – not just their academic and physical development. Their work is a fantastic example to other settings in central Bedfordshire, many of whom are also working towards this accreditation.”

The scheme helps ensure the physical health, well-being and behaviour for children and young people is supported and responded to appropriately, and that the well-being, mental health and motivation of staff is supported and actively promoted.