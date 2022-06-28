Traffic delays on M1 at Luton and Milton Keynes following two crashes

There are currently delays on the M1 southbound between junctions J11a and J11 after a road traffic collision earlier this afternoon. Lanes two and three are closed and there are expected delays of around 40 minutes. Congestion is back to junction 12 at Flitwick.

The road is expected to be clear by around 6.30pm this evening.

Further up, an accident between junctions 14 and 13 at Milton Keynes, which also happened earlier this afternoon, has closed the hard shoulder and lanes 1 and 2. The road is expected to be clear by around 7.15pm this evening. Delays are around 30 minutes.

Stock picture of the M1

Emergency services are at the scenes of both crashes but it is not known how many vehicles are involved.