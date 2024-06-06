Train delays now at a minimum after car crashes into bridge between Bedford and Luton
Rail travel was affected this morning (Thursday) after a car crashed into a bridge.
The incident happened at 6am but caused huge disruption in both directions with trains running at reduced speeds for much of the morning.
It looks like things are back to normal with a few minor delays – but you can still use your normal route to travel.
