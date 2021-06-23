Trampolining will return to Luton's Galaxy Centre after three-year absence

Trampolining will be bouncing back into Luton s Galaxy Centre as Gravity Active Entertainment takes over the former Jump Arena premises which closed in March 2018.

Gravity Active says it will be opening this September having signed a lease at The Galaxy Centre and aims to put a spring in the step of its visitors as the pandemic eases.

Bashir Dalvi, Centre Manager at the Galaxy, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Gravity Active Entertainment and offer our visitors a new experience where people can get active while having fun. This new opening supports our goal to bring fun-filled activities to the people of Luton, all in one place”.

Gravity is coming to the Galaxy Centre

Gravity co-owner, Harvey Jenkinson, added: "We're really excited to be launching this site in such a fantastic location. The Galaxy is in an excellent area, in the heart of Luton. Customers benefit from free parking and many other complementary tenants at the site.

"With the variety of activities, we estimate dwell time will be 2-3 hours. We also have a great café offering, allowing parents to unwind and enjoy a great cup of coffee."

Gravity Active Entertainment also specialises in delivering hour-long trampoline sessions, fitness classes, parent and toddler events, SEN sessions and birthday parties. The site will also provide school, corporate and community outreach programmes.