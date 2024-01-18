The council says it was “shocked and saddened by this awful behaviour”

Fruit trees planted in a Luton orchard to honour those who died during the Covid-19 pandemic have been damaged by vandals.

The Peace Garden Initiative has planted over 700 trees across parks and green spaces in Luton to commemorate the people lost to Covid-19. But last week, volunteers arrived at Chaul End Lane to find the trees had been ruined.

In a statement, the Peace Garden Initiative said: “We were saddened to learn last week the orchard area of the Peace Garden at Chaul End Lane was vandalised. This senseless act resulted in the damage and uprooting of 18 trees. Despite this unfortunate incident, we wish to express our sincere gratitude to the dedicated efforts of the Luton Borough Council Parks team and volunteers, who promptly responded to help replace many of the vandalised trees.”

The trees were replanted. Picture: Peace Garden Initiative

The initiative is entering its third and final year and each tree in the gardens symbolises a person lost to the virus and is planted by grieving family members and the community as a whole.

In response to the news, Luton Borough Council said: “We were equally shocked and saddened by this awful behaviour involving the vandalism of trees at Chaul End Lane Peace Garden, but we know it will only strengthen the community’s resolve in supporting grieving families and keeping the memories alive of those we lost during the pandemic.

“Following the incident, the parks and countryside volunteer group met to replant the trees. The trees were supported with stakes and surrounded by mesh guards to help prevent further incidents of opportunistic vandalism happening.”

The group is calling for more people to get involved. They explained: “Your involvement not only contributes to increased vigilance around these sites but also supports our ongoing maintenance program throughout the year, ensuring these trees have the best chance of thriving into maturity.”