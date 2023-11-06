Tribute Night fundraiser for former Luton News graphic designer Nevon Thompson

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A tribute night is being held to honour former Luton News graphic designer Nevon Thompson, who died suddenly on August 29, aged 67.

The fundraiser on November 10, is aiming to raise £3,000 to help Nevon’s three children Charlie, Jared, and Hu and grandson Lyor.

Nevon is remembered as ‘one of Luton's finest gentleman’ who worked at The Luton News as a graphic designer during the 80s and was a close colleague of then editor Dennis O' Donoghue.

A Tribute Night is being held in memory of Nevon Thompson at Venue 360 in Luton on Friday (10/11)

Teresa Ryan, who helped organise the fundraiser said: “Nevon was our great, great friend, who very suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on August 29. Like many of us Nevon thought he had time on his side and had nothing put in place for when his time to leave this earth came.

“We are holding a tribute night to raise funds for Nevon's three children, who as you can imagine are devastated beyond belief at the loss of their precious father.”

Teresa added: “Nevon was an exceptionally artistic and creative man, and was also an incredible dancer. In fact any many people who knew him will always remember him for his dancing.

"News about Nevon’s passing spread very quickly and the outpouring of grief on Facebook was heartbreaking. So many people loved this guy and, as a result, some of the finest Soul DJs have come forward to say they would gladly DJ on this very special night. Martin Mick McGrath, Rob James, Lelan Jones, Barney J, Stumpi Robertson and the Lovelite Crew, all of them knew Nevon really well and had the utmost respect for him.”

She added: “The message is that this very special night is going to be our send off for this incredible man, as his private funeral was not local. Many of us feel that Nevon is bringing us all back together again through his passing and this special night will also be an emotional reunion for so many of us that were friends when we were teenagers.

“We are hoping to reach as people as possible who knew Nevon and would like to join us on the night.”