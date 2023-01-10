Tribute paid to Luton hat maker Alva Wilson - a giant of the fashion and millinery world

Tributes have been paid to a giant of the fashion and millinery world who lived in Leagrave.

Alva Wilson died at his home on December 21, just weeks after he told family the highlight of his career was meeting King Charles at a reception at Buckingham Palace.

The 64-year-old artist and milliner studied fashion at Middlesex University then entered into millinery. His first collection was purchased by The Hat Shop in Covent Garden, London, which became his springboard to sell to other shops in London and around the world including Europe, Japan and the USA.

Alva Wilson with the University's Arts & Culture Projects Manager Emma Payne

He also opened The Hat Gallery’ in 1998 at Broadway Market, Hackney, and was one of the pioneers who helped to regenerate the area.

Working with residents from sheltered houses in Luton, Alva helped people create bespoke hats made from sustainable materials and ethical practices. Their work was shown at an interactive exhibition during London Hat Week in April that year.

His niece Dawn Hector said her uncle was still working right up until his death.

"He was creative with a wicked sense of humour,” she said. “People were drawn to him, he was a people person. He is going to leave a massive hole in our family. We have seen an outpouring of grief from friends as well as family.”

Alva was born in St Vincent and the Grenadines and returned there often to visit him mum Ada.

"He used the different scenery as a backdrop for his designs,” said Dawn.

On November 16 he attended a reception at Buckingham Palace, representing the fashion world in small business. “He said it was one of the most important days of his life,” said Dawn. “We are so proud that he got the recognition he deserved.”

A spokesman for the British Hat Guild, of which he had been a member for more than 20 years, described him as “a very talented hat maker. We are completely stunned at the news.”