Ray at 85, and Ray when he first became a scout.

Tributes have poured in for Ray Aldous, scout leader from Luton, who has died at the age of 91.

Ray was only 11 when he joined the seventh Luton troop of Boy Scouts in 1944, and by the time he was 18, he became a senior scout. He joined the RAF and was posted to the Suez Canal in Egypt.

After his national service, he came back to Luton and had been a scout leader ever since. During his decades with the group, he regularly held media meetings, visiting groups to tell stories about his scouting experience, and helping out at the St George’s Day parade.

Chairman of Falkes (Luton) Scouts and a friend of Ray, Gerald Law, said: ““Ray was an amazing leader and ambassador for scouting.

“Ray and I shared many a day working together for many years, telling the story of Scouting across Luton. We shared leading the St. Georges Day Parade for many years. Ray, like myself, was in the RAF in our younger days, sharing stories of him in Egypt.

“His MBE and Silver Wolf were well deserved. A very big heart and personality. A tour de force.”

In 2015, Ray was awarded an MBE by Her Majesty the Queen for his services to scouting and he also was given the The Scout Association’s highest award, the ‘Silver Wolf’ "for services of the most exceptional character”.

Speaking about his MBE in 2018, Ray said: “This was the ultimate highlight for me. When I was notified by Buckingham Palace and received the MBE for my services of the scout movement.

“This was such an unexpected honour to be singled out for such world-wide publicity. I am immensely proud of my MBE.”

Before her death, the former technician had scouted alongside his wife of 57 years, Sylvia. In 2018, he told SWNS: “My wife was a member of the scouts as well came in as a group helper of the group committee, which was absolutely wonderful.

“She helped me do what I had to do. I had to look after 12 districts and I was responsible for the scout troupes which meant I had to rush around and present awards.

“She would help at base while I was out.”

On Facebook, former scouts and colleagues shared their memories of Ray. Paul Hunt said: “So sad, I remember Ray from my days as a Scout, always such a kind man who had time to stop and talk Rest in Peace Ray, and thank you for all that you did for young people of Luton.”

Stephen Sheppard said: “What a servant to Scouting Ray has been; totally committed- and such a nice person... A privilege to have known, and worked with.”

While Nick Clarke added: “Very sad to hear the loss of a great man - a great loss for Luton scouting.”