Tributes paid to Bedfordshire schoolgirl who died suddenly due to undetected tumour

The family of a Bedfordshire schoolgirl who tragically died due to an undetected tumour have paid a moving tribute to her.

Poppy Neve Goaman, 15, was taken ill suddenly at her home in Shillington on Wednesday, May 5. Emergency services attended, and she was taken to Addenbrookes Hospital, Cambridge, but she sadly passed away, despite the best efforts of the medical team.

A post mortem examination has revealed she had an undetected teratoma tumour.

Poppy Goaman. Photos: The Goaman family.

In the tribute just released by her family, they said: “Poppy’s family and friends, students of Samuel Whitbread Academy, the Henlow Air Cadet community, and local Am Dram societies have been stunned by her sudden loss.

“Poppy was a much loved and highly regarded member of year 11 at Samuel Whitbread, and on target to excel in her chosen topics of study. She had particular strengths in mathematics, art and drama.

“Growing up in Luton, she attended Stagecoach Theatre Arts in Harpenden for nine years and became involved in local theatre productions with Harpenden Light Operatic, St Andrew's Players and Phoenix Players, leading the number 'You're never fully dressed without a smile' in their 2019 production of 'Annie'.

“In Sept 2018, Poppy became an avid and enthusiastic member of Henlow 2482 Squadron air cadets, receiving the Commanding Officers award in 2021. She had a real passion for planes and engineering, and also maintained her musical interests by participating and organising cadet band practice.

“It’s clear how much of an impression she made on anyone that knew her, and we’ll forever treasure her memory as a star that shone brightly.”

Poppy's parents would like to thank everyone for coming together and for their support, and have requested privacy at this difficult time.