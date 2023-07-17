News you can trust since 1891
Tributes paid to former Luton mayor and councillor Pauline Wolsey

Pauline served as Mayor in 1988
By Natalie Cummings
Published 17th Jul 2023, 11:08 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 11:08 BST
Pauline Wolsey from her time at Challney girls school, and as Mayor. Pic: SiPauline Wolsey from her time at Challney girls school, and as Mayor. Pic: Si
Pauline Wolsey from her time at Challney girls school, and as Mayor. Pic: Si

Tributes have been paid to a former Luton Mayor and Councillor following her death.

Pauline Wolsey served as Luton mayor in 1988, and was previously a councillor in the town. Pauline also spent time as a welfare assistant at Challney Girls High school in Luton, and played hockey with the Luton Ladies.

Pauline’s daughter Yvonne said: “I often went to hockey matches at Wardown park and spent the afternoon climbing up and down the arena steps. I also remember tournaments held at Vauxhall grounds and my brother and I would sometimes go up onto the roof of the building there.”

Pauline was very active in local politics. Yvonne added: “I sometimes would help with delivering literature and went with my mum as she was canvassing - telling people how she (or the candidate) would serve them and noting those that pledged a vote.

“After Uni and a few years living in Essex I returned to Luton and had a lot of social life with my parents - from meals with their friends, to barn dances, to fund raising activities like beetle drives, race nights and treasure hunts.”

Pauline found it hard to get out of the house after Covid. Yvonne said: “We managed to go to London for the last meeting of the Harry Roy Society where she was able to meet up with people she hadn’t seen for ages. We also went out for a dinner with the Royal Naval Association.

“I really think she was a very unusual and interesting person, and the best mum I could have asked for.”

Pauline’s funeral is set to take place on Thursday (July 20) at 2pm in the Oak Chapel at Luton Crematorium. All are welcome to attend.

