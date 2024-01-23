Tributes paid to former Luton MP Sir Graham Bright who has died at the age of 81

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tributes have been paid to a former Luton MP who has died at the age of 81. His family said Sir Graham Bright died on Friday after a short illness.

Sir Graham represented Luton East/South from 1979 until his defeat at the 1997 general election by Labour's Margaret Moran.

He served as a parliamentary private secretary to John Major for his first four years as Prime Minister and then went on to serve as a vice-chairman of the Conservative Party from 1994–97. He received a knighthood in 1994.

Sir Graham Bright, who died on Friday

in 2012 he became the police and crime commissioner for Cambridgeshire.

In a statement his family said: “It is with sadness that we announce the death of Sir Graham Bright. He died peacefully on 19th January 2024 aged 81, following a short illness having been cared for at Addenbrooke's Hospital and the Arthur Rank Hospice in Cambridge.

“We would like to thank all the dedicated doctors, nurses, healthcare assistants and other staff who looked after him during this time.

“During his political career which spanned over 50 years, from his time as a councillor to being a member of parliament and subsequently police and crime commissioner between 2012 and 2016, he was dedicated to public service and to making a difference to the lives of his constituents and those he worked with.”

Current police and crime commissioner, Darryl Preston said: “Sir Graham set the bar for how future commissioners would carry out the role, following their introduction in 2012. The partnerships he set up during his time in office remain to this day. Sir Graham was the ultimate public servant. He will be sadly missed.”

And former Luton MP Gavin Shuker said: “I was saddened to hear of the passing of my predecessor but one as MP for Luton South, Graham Bright. He was invariably kind and encouraging on the occasions we met, and had a worldly wise view of Westminster. My thoughts are with Valerie and his family.”

And Anthony McKenna said: “Sir Graham is remembered by Bedfordshire and Luton Conservative members to this day and constituents of Luton South still talk of his time as an MP.”