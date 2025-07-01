Tributes paid to ‘hard working’ Luton councillor after unexpected death

Tributes have poured in from across Luton after the death of Luton Liberal Democrat group’s deputy leader, Cllr David Wynn.

The Stopsley councillor moved to the town in 2007 and was elected in 2019, before being re-elected in 2023.

David, who was from Wrexham, died at the Luton and Dunstable Hospital at the age of 80.

The Liberal Democrat opposition group leader and Barnfield councillor, Amjid Ali, announced Cllr Wynn's "unexpected death", saying: "I've the burden of informing you with a heavy heart that we have lost councillor David Wynn, who passed away peacefully on Thursday. (June 26th)

Cllr David Wynn. Picture: Luton Liberal Democrats

"He was a likeable character and passionate about Luton. I'm sure we'll all agree that he had immense energy and a unique nature that earned him respect from everyone with whom he came into contact."

Councillor Wynn was appointed deputy party leader in Luton when Liberal Democrat Barnfield councillor David Franks stepped down as group leader last year.

His working career was marked by significant technological and industrial contributions, according to a biography on the Luton Liberal Democrats website.

From rural North Wales, as a young man, he moved to Birmingham as he trained as a professional production engineer.

He was introduced to the early use of computers and started working in what was a relatively new industry at the time. He moved to Paris, where he established a new unit for a French government-owned computer company.

He came back to the UK and served as a European board director for a major US company.

After moving to Luton in 2007, he got involved with the community and campaigned on various issues, including the protection of the greenbelt and the environmental impact of the London Luton Airport expansion.

Liberal Democrat group leader and Barnfield councillor Amjid Ali posted on Facebook: “No words to describe the pain of receiving the news that a dear friend and colleague has left us.”

Luton Labour group deputy leader and Beech Hill councillor Javed Hussain responded to the post, saying: “Very sad news. Thoughts and condolences with the family. May he rest in peace.”

Labour Dallow councillor Alia Khan wrote: “My deepest condolences. I sat on a few committees with David and he always impressed me with his vast knowledge on various topics. We even talked about our shared love of History and he would recommend me his favourite books. What a sad loss. RIP.”

Labour MP for Luton North, Sarah Owen, said: "My condolences to all of Cllr David Wynn’s family and friends.

“David did a lot for charity and to help individuals in Stopsely ward, serving the public for years and years.

“I am sure he will be missed by many, and from across the political divide. My thoughts are with all who knew him at this difficult time.”

Labour council leader and Lewsey councillor Hazel Simmons said: “I'm very sorry to hear this sad news. Our thoughts are with him and his family at this extremely sad time.”

While Conservative group leader and Poets councillor Aslam Khan added: “I'm deeply saddened to hear of the passing of councillor Wynn.

"Having had the privilege of working with David, I found him to be a man of great knowledge, integrity, and a genuine passion for making a difference in our community.”

Interim Luton Borough Council chief executive Mark Fowler called the news “terribly sad", saying: "This will no doubt come as a shock to many.

"He was hugely respected by all and will be missed. His servitude to the borough will be rightly acknowledged.”

Friends of Wigmore Park (FoWP) campaigner Jeff Morgan acknowledged: “I just want to offer FoWP’s and my personal condolences to David Wynn’s family and the Liberal Democrat party in Luton over the passing of our dear friend.

"He was a person who supported our aims and was a true friend of mine.”

The councillor worked with groups to save Wandon and Wigmore Valley parks.

Condolence and remembrance books will be available for those who wish to record their appreciation of Councillor Wynn’s work at Raynham Way Community Centre, Newland Church in Crawley Green Road, and at Stopsley Library, 592 Hitchin Road, in Luton.