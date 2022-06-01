Tributes pour in for Father Bernard Hughes - known as Luton's 'people's priest'

Father Bernard Hughes - known as Luton's 'people's priest' - who has did aged 82.

He was described as “a great servant of the Irish community in Luton and a truly humble man” by Ian McLoone, writing on the Leitrim Association FB page.

Father Hughes, who came to the town as a newly ordained priest in 1964, discovered most of his flock hailed from Ireland. He immediately realised that if he wanted to be of any use to the community, he’d have to get to know the Emerald Isle.

He was president and chaplain of the Leitrim Association for many years, as well as being chaplain for Keech Hospice Care, the Luton & Dunstable Hospital and the TA.

He celebrated his 50th anniversary in the priesthood in 2014 with a Mass of Thanksgiving at St Joseph’s Church in Gardenia Avenue. And he was looking forward to marking his 60th in 2024.

His niece Denise Hemens – daughter of his twin sister Kathleen Reilly – said: “Sadly he died on May 24 after a long illness.”

The Peterborough-born priest had various ailments and had also been diagnosed with cancer.

Denise – a newborn screener at the maternity unit in Peterborough Hospital - and her mother have been regular visitors at his Limbury home, along with his neighbour Ted, best friend Phyllis Horgean and Father John.

Denise said: “We’d like to thank all his carers whom he loved so dearly."

She added: “I’m going to miss all his wonderful stories. He spent many Christmases with us and enjoyed a glass of whisky.

"He loved football and my late father Danny used to play for the POSH. Uncle Bernard always told anyone who’d listen that he had a trial with the club.”

There are more than 200 tributes on the Leitrim FB page to the priest who was universally loved and respected.

Rosemary Magill describes him as “one in a million” while Liz Duggan says: “May the angels rush out to meet him and the Good Lord welcome him home.”

Steve Dolan notes: “Not only a fine priest but a great friend.”

And Oona Sugrue adds: “A priest in the true sense of the word, always there for me and my family at many, many important occasions and difficult times.”

There are several references to his wonderful tenor voice. Luton musician Tommy Christie wrote a song for him called Mother Theresa which raised a lot of money for the hospice and was a huge hit in Ireland.

According to Age Concern Luton director Colette McKeaveney he was loved by everyone who knew him and was particularly good with the elderly.

Father Bernard – whose late brother John was also a priest – was asked to co-ordinate the building programme at the Holy Family Parish in Marsh Farm which opened in 1983.

He said at the time: “I had a fair amount of experience in school buildings because I’d been involved with Cardinal Newman in Stevenage in 1968.”