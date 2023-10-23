Tributes pour in for NOAH stalward Stella Sinfield who devoted almost two decades to the Luton community

Stella Sinfield, who worked tirelessly and selflessly for Luton charity NOAH for 17 years

She devoted the last 17 years of her life to helping those less fortunate, and now friends and ex-colleagues of Stella Sinfield at NOAH have come forward to express their gratitude for her selfless service and their grief at her passing.

Former Lord Lieutenant Helen Nellis said: “Stella had a beautiful soul and her compassion, care and love radiated to all she met. She made time for everyone, treating each person with equal warmth and respect, making them feel cherished.

"In her many years of service to NOAH and the Luton community, she truly made a difference to many lives.”

Stella, who lived in Round Green, was born in Luton and attended Stopsley Secondary Modern Girls School where she was both a prefect and librarian.

Her daughter-in-law Pauline, who is married to Stella’s son John, said: “She was known for being helpful and hardworking and left with certificates in eight subjects.”

Stella worked as a PA/secretary most of her life and left the BUPA hospital in Harpenden to join NOAH as personal assistant to chief executive Jim O’Connor. She also worked alongside volunteers and the welfare team.

Pauline said: “Unfortunately she retired straight into the Covid lockdown which had a devastating impact on her. Like many others, she went from being with friends and colleagues 24/7 to being almost completely solitary. Her health started deteriorating and she was in and out of the L&D Hospital on various occasions until her death on September 14.

"She will be greatly missed by all her surviving family members, including her sisters Eileen and Mary and their husbands John and Peter, as well as her grandchildren Abbie and Scott.”

Former NOAH chief executive Jim O’Connor said: “Stella was a lovely person and made such a contribution in support of those experiencing extreme poverty in Luton. She embodied those key characteristics of NOAH’s presence – care, compassion and commitment to her fellow human beings in need.