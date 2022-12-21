Tributes to Barton man killed in collision on his way home from carol service

Tributes have been paid to a great-granddad who died in a collision as he was coming home from a carol concert.

Former Luton News apprentice printer, local author and great grandfather Roy Pinnock was a passenger in a car involved in a collision in Pulloxhill on December 2.

He had been returning home after a carol concert at Pulloxhill Church and was taken to Bedford Hospital but died from his injuries on December 10.

Local author Roy Pinnock who died after being involved in a car crash at Pulloxhill on December 2

The collision between a Vauxhall Astra and a VW Polo took place at about 10.15pm.

The driver of the other vehicle has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and being over the prescribed limit and has been bailed pending further investigation.

In a statement, his family said: “Roy was a kind and gentle man, who lived a peaceful and simple life. He loved his garden and spent a lot of time both working in it and enjoying the plants and wildlife. He loved reading and in fact wrote several books himself. He had a strong faith and was very active in the church at both Barton and Pulloxhill.

"He had many friends both within the church and the village. After the loss of his wife Marion, he participated in the many activities organised by Gale Court and Barton library. He was a great family man and leaves behind three children, twelve grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. He will be sorely missed by them all."

Arlesey-born Roy moved to Lilley with his grandmother when he was six and stayed in the village for almost five decades.

He left school at 14 and was apprenticed to be a printer at the Luton News.

He later worked at Fairfield Hospital where he taught printing to patients with mental health issues, an interest that continued long after his retirement.

He started writing so that there would be some sort of record of the changes that were taking place in village life, eventually penning not one but four books about the people and places he loved, including Between the Hills: The Story of Lilley, a Chiltern Village.

He was also a regular contributor to The Village Voice, the church magazine serving Offley, Lilley, Cockernhoe and Mangrove Green

Editor Margaret Woods said she was shocked and saddened by the news

Detective Sergeant Craig Wheeler, from the Serious Collisions Investigation Unit, said: “This is a sad incident where a life has been lost on our county’s roads. Our thoughts are with Mr Pinnock’s family during this difficult time.

“We are working towards establishing the circumstances of the collision and would like to invite members of the public to share any details they might have.

“Please get in touch if you saw anything or have any information which can help our enquiries.

"We would be especially keen to hear from anyone with dashcam or other video footage which can help with our investigation."

> Anyone with any information can contact police online or by calling 101. You can also upload video footage.