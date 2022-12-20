Tributes to former Luton Council leader who served as a councillor for more than three decades

Roy Davis

Tributes have been paid to long-serving former Luton borough Labour councillor Roy Davis, who died yesterday (Monday, December 19)

He was first elected to the council in May 1983, remaining as a councillor for Northwell ward until he retired at the May 2019 local elections.

Advertisement

Luton Labour Party said in a statement on social media last night: “It’s with great sadness we have to report the passing of former leader of Luton Council and Labour councillor Roy Davis earlier today (sic).

“Luton Labour Party would like to offer their condolences, prayers and thoughts to the family and friends of Roy Davis at this difficult time. He will be so greatly missed by all.”

He served on several different council committees over the years, with one of his more recent roles chairing the audit and governance committee.

His membership of outside bodies was also widespread in that time, including the East of England regional assembly, London Luton Airport Forum, Marsh Farm Futures and the Milton Keynes/South Midlands leadership group.

Advertisement

The local authority said on Facebook: “Very sad news. Our thoughts are with Roy’s family at this very sad time”.

The Luton Labour councillors Twitter account posted: “We’re all deeply saddened to hear the news that former councillor Roy Davis has passed away today (sic).

Advertisement

“Roy was a stalwart of the Labour Party in Luton, serving on the council for 36 years from 1983 to 2019, including many years on the executive and as council leader.”

Labour Farley councillor and former deputy council leader Sian Goding tweeted: “Very sad news. One of the old school of councillors and part of Luton Labour Party for as long as I can remember. Thoughts with his family.”

Advertisement

Love Luton said on Twitter: “Sending our thoughts and condolences to councillor Roy Davis’ family and friends. The town has lost a great man. RIP.”

Current council leader and Labour Lewsey councillor Hazel Simmons paid tribute to him for his 36 years service as a councillor” at a full council meeting in March 2019, shortly before he stepped down.

Advertisement

“Roy has been leader of the council, an executive member, served on nearly all the committees, and was instrumental in helping change the way we manage the airport,” she said.

“And he’s always been very thorough in his analysis. If you ask Roy something, he usually knows the answer to it.

Advertisement

“He’s now become the elder statesman of the Labour group and we’ll miss him.”

Councillor Davis thanked everyone for the kind words during the meeting, saying: “It takes a while to play yourself in.

Advertisement

“Although we have our arguments politically, in the end it’s about getting things done. “I’ve had a really enjoyable 36 years. I’ll miss it when I come off.”