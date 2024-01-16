Tributes to former Luton Herald and Post editor and sports editor who has died aged 78
A former editor and sports editor of the Luton Herald and Post has died at his home in Dunstable. He was 78.
John Oliver was born in Reading and his first job in journalism was for a newspaper in Hemel Hempstead. From there he moved to the Luton Herald and Post, becoming sports editor, then editor and then back to sports editor again. The paper had opened in 1973 as one of the first free newspapers in the country. At its height it regularly had a pagination of 200 pages and distributed to around 80,000 homes in South Bedfordshire.
His wife of 55 years, Rosemary, said: “Sport was his first love. He did like football but everybody used to muck in and cover all the sports.”
He also will be remembered as a mentor for many budding sports reporters.
"He was very kind and caring,” said Rosemary. “Some of the journalists he worked with have said how kind, caring and helpful he was.”
John retired in 2006. “Family was everything,” said Rosemary. “He was very family orientated, in his retirement he kept up with his friends and played badminton.”
Sadly he was diagnosed with alzheimer’s in 2022.
The family spent some time together just before Christmas 2023. Rosemary said: "We had a lovely family weekend at Center Parcs.” John died at home on December 22.
He leaves wife Rosemary, children James, David, Eddie and Suzie and 11 grandchildren.
His funeral takes place in his former hometown of Reading on January 22.