'Truly transformational' - see latest footage of the £225m Luton DART set to revolutionise region

Latest footage of Luton Airport's "truly transformational" £225m passenger transit system has been revealed, showing construction work is well underway.

The DART will link London Luton Airport with Luton Airport Parkway station in under four minutes, making Luton the quickest airport to travel from Central London at the time of its opening in 2021.

Construction of the DART is well underway

Luton Borough Council’s airport company, London Luton Airport ltd (LLAL) is building the DART to achieve a reduction in the number of passengers travelling to and from the airport by private car.

Robin Porter, chief executive of Luton Borough Council and LLAL, described the project as "truly transformational" for Luton.

The Luton DART will be a double-shuttle, fully-automated people-mover (APM) based on latest design innovation, and capable of operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The cable-driven system is energy-efficient and environmentally friendly.

The 2.1km route will run between two purpose-built stations, and at peak times a service will leave each station every four minutes.

Cllr Hazel Simmons MBE, leader of the council, praised the "huge amount of construction activity" taking place on the Luton DART beside Luton Airport Parkway station and at the airport terminal.

She said: “The Luton DART will benefit not only airport passengers but also the people and businesses of Luton in supporting our long-term economic and employment growth."”

​Main contractors on the scheme are the joint venture VolkerFitzpatrick-Kier, delivering the civil engineering, and Doppelmayr Cable Car UK Ltd providing the transportation system.

As a key delivery partner on the Luton Investment Framework, which is on target to exceed its target of £1.5bn inward investment in the town, LLAL is also bringing forward significant commercial developments at New Century Park and Bartlett Square.

The Luton DART is helping to open up these opportunities for development throughout the London Luton Airport Enterprise Zone, supported by SEMLEP and Government, which will create up to 7,200 new jobs.

Phil Hobson, VolkerFitzpatrick-Kier Project Director said: “It’s been a fantastic day and I was proud to see our talented team share their hard work and progress with guests. We are committed to investing in Luton and it’s opportunities like this that allow us to inspire people in the local area through the work we’re doing.”