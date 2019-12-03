Tube-style map illustrates the history of Luton Town Football Club

A football fan has put the Hatters on the map by creating a Tube-style map highlighting the history of the club.

Mike Cochrane, from Manchester, has gone back through each decade of Luton Town Football Club and replaced the Tube station stops with past players and managers.

The Luton Town tube Map

He has just completed the Tube-style map for the Hatters and has included player appearances and goals, and key events in the club’s history.

He said: “The map includes the promotions, the famous League Cup win, club badges and the history of the kit.

“It took about six weeks to create and the idea is that it represents the history of the club.

“Each Tube line is a decade, it starts pre-war and then 50s, 60s, 70s etc.

The Luton Town Tube Map

“The station stops represent a player, manager or an event in the club’s history, like promotion or entering the league.

“I created these kind of maps because I wanted to get away from the commercialisation of merchandise, this is something different for fans to have of their clubs.

“I decided to do one on Luton because I wanted to include a range of teams across all the leagues across the country.”

Mike, who enjoys discovering the history of sport clubs across the country, spends over 100 hours researching and drawing the Tube maps.

Mike has created 38 Tube maps for football clubs across the country

He said: “It started out as a bit of fun for my local club in Manchester and has grown into a business.

“I have now done 38 Tube maps for football clubs and two for rugby clubs. I have started out branching out and I have done some baseball club ones for teams in America.

“The business is growing and I am doing more of the Tube-style maps and I am really enjoying it.

“The prices for the Luton maps start at £24 and they come in A3 and A2 sizes.”

The Luton Tube-style map includes the trophies they have won and the names of the stand. There is a chart on the map for more information about the names of the stands, what trophy the symbols represent, what year it was won and how many times it was won.

For more information visit: www.tubeart.co.uk.