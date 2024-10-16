TV legend Joe Swash stars in Beauty and the Beast panto at The Grove in Dunstable

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s almost that time of year again when your favourite actors don fancy costumes and prance across the famed pantomime stage to the delight of all in the audience.

Last year, The Grove in Dunstable played host to British soap royalty, Steve McFadden – Phil Mitchell from EastEnders – during his stint in Jack and the Beanstalk.

But this Christmas, fellow EastEnders castmate and King of the I’m A Celebrity… jungle Joe Swash will be gracing the stage in a special Beauty and the Beast pantomime.

Joe, best known for playing Mickey Miller in the soap opera, is no stranger to the panto scene and has been brought in to play the ‘Buttons’ character to provide some comic relief.

Cast of Beauty and the Beast outside the theatre. Picture: Aleksandra Warchol

He explained: “I’ve never quite made it to Prince Charming level yet. I'm playing a character called Flip Flop. At Christmas, that's the best character. My kids, they're going to come down and they're going to watch it. I'm going to make sure they all laugh.”

The 42-year-old is married to former X Factor contestant and Loose Woman, Stacey Solomon.

Joe said: “The whole family will definitely be coming. We're going to try and find it hard keeping them away from from the theatre. My mum, all of mine and Stacey's lot, they were more excited about it than me.”

Winner of The Voice Anthonia Edwards and West End legend Alison Jiear will also be getting involved with all the Christmas fun.

Dunstable’s favourite dame, Will Kenning is back for his seventh year at the theatre and cannot wait for audiences to experience the show.

He said: “I love The Grove, I love the theatre, and I love the people of Dunstable. I just feel so lucky to have the opportunity to do it. It's kind of the perfect job, so I will keep coming back for as long as they will have me.”

The show, like the one last year, has been written by Paul Hendy and produced by the award-winning Evolution Productions.

Luton local and former Union J bandmate, Jaymi Hensley, will reprise his role of Prince Charming for the shows – beginning on December 6, with tickets starting at £15.

Joe added: “I haven't done panto for quite a long time now, so it'll be nice to come back, reconnect with the scene, because we're so lucky in England. It's such a fantastic tradition that we've got that, we're the only ones that really do it.

"And there's no better way of getting into the Christmas spirit than watching a panto.”