Youngsters from a Luton primary school helped spread the love to care home residents as they created valentine inspired arts and crafts.

Nine pupils from Tennyson Road Primary School came together to make the valentines day cards with Luton–based St Mary’s Bupa Care Home. The students also enjoyed some sweet treats and refreshments, which were provided by the staff at St Mary’s.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The event was organised by Jackie Crawley, Senior Activities Co-Ordinator, and Margaret Jeffrey, Administrator at St Marys. Their aim was to bring the generations together to help improve mental wellbeing among residents. The idea came from a television show that Jackie saw about young people visiting care homes to build new friendships, and they wanted to re-create this at St Mary’s.

Tennyson Road Primary School pupils joined Luton care home residents for an arts and crafts session

Margaret Jeffrey commented: “As my son, Joshua, attends Tennyson Road Primary, I reached out to the school and they jumped at the offer. We thought it would be a lovely wellbeing activity for all ages, and it worked a treat. Everyone has a smile on their face throughout the activity.”

A resident at St Mary’s, Jean, commented: “I had a lovely day with the little ones, they reminded me of my grandchildren. They were very well behaved, and they brought such a positive energy to the room. I can’t wait for them to visit again.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a statement on Facebook, Tennyson Road Primary School said: “Some of our school council pupils visited the residents of St Mary’s care home. They spent the afternoon working together to create valentines cards. They also enjoyed some yummy cakes. The residents and pupils really enjoyed each other's company.”

One year five pupil, Marta, commented on her visit to the home: “It was really fun making the Valentine’s Day cards. I liked the fact I got to spend time with the people from St Mary’s. The people were really kind – one lady knew French and was trying to teach me some... I gave my card to one of the men there and he was really happy.”

Share your good news stories with us - submit online at submit.nationalworld.com