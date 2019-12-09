Twelve Days of Wellmess in Luton and Bedfordshire

The importance of looking after your wellbeing over the festive period is being promoted through a re-worked 12 Days of Christmas carol in Luton and Bedfordshire.

The updated carol, the 12 Days of Wellmess, will be performed by a choir comprised of people from organisations across Luton that provide or receive help and support. They will be singing at The Mall Luton on Friday, December 13, from 12pm till 1pm.

Shoppers will be encouraged to sing along and then talk to representatives from the different organisations involved to find out about how they can look after themselves and others over the festive period.

Twelve Days of Wellmas has been penned to remind people of the need to look after both their physical and mental wellbeing during the Christmas and New Year period, which can be difficult for many people.

In Bedford, The Upbeat Choir will visit a number of projects, starting at the Bedford Well Being Centre, to share this carol.

East London NHS Foundation Trust, Mind BLMK, Our Minds Matter, Penrose Roots, Healthwatch, Public Health BLMK, Total Well Being and Active Luton have all been involved with the Christmas carol initiative.

The lyrics to 12 Days of Wellness are:

On the 1st day of Christmas we pass this on to you - There is only 1 of you

On the 2nd day of Christmas we pass this on to you –talk 2 someone

On the 3rd day of Christmas we pass this on to you – smile at 3 people

On the 4th day of Christmas we pass this on to you – call 4 support

On the 5th day of Christmas we pass this on to you – eat 5 a day

On the 6th day of Christmas we pass this on to you – 6 jokes a laughing

On the 7th day of Christmas we pass this on to you - 7 minutes of singing

On the 8th day of Christmas we pass this on to you – you’re doing gr8t

On the 9th day of Christmas we pass this on to you – 9 hours of playing

On the 10th day of Christmas we pass this on to you – 10 thousand steps

On the 11th day of Christmas we pass this on to you – 11 minutes of dancing

On the 12th day of Christmas we pass this on to you – For 12 months we’re listening