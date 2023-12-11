Dunstable twinkled over the weekend at Twilight Markets

A carousel for entertaining the children

Revellers at Dunstable’s Twilight Markets braved the weather for a festive night out on Friday and Sunday.

The Saturday event had to be cancelled because of high winds.

Organised by Dunstable Town Council town centre manager Annette Clynes, the markets captivated locals and visitors with an array of stalls along Middle Row and in The Square, along with festive lights, Santa and live entertainment.

Market stalls set up waiting for the visitors

Stall holders displayed unique gifts, artisanal crafts and delectable cuisine. The food court had sweet and savory crepes, South African street food, dinky donuts and a bar.

The stage had local community groups and singers taking centre stage with festive performances.

Santa greeted children in his Grotto, while a free children's carousel was in The Square, adding an extra touch of festive magic to the heart of the town.