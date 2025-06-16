Two burned after 200-litre peroxide spill inside Dunstable warehouse

Beds Fire & Rescue

Two people were injured following a chemical spillage inside a warehouse in Dunstable.

Firefighters were called to Eastern Avenue on Friday (June 13) to deal with a leak from a damaged 200 litre plastic drum containing organic peroxide.

More chemical drums were removed while absorbent granules were thrown on the leaked fluid.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Drums were continually monitored for temperature by a thermal imaging camera. Crews also worked with the Environment Agency to ensure any water used onsite was prevented from entering water course.”

A decontamination unit was set up onsite for the firefighters and those who were exposed to the chemicals.