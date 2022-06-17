Two choirs that have raised thousands for charity combine to form The Vauxhall Luton Male Voice Choir

It comprises members of two very successful local choirs – Vauxhall Male Voice Choir and Luton Male Voice Choir.

Their amalgamation – a direct consequence of the pandemic – was announced on Wednesday (June 15).

Both have delighted audiences at hundreds of concerts over the years and raised thousands for charity.

The newly-formed Vauxhall Luton Male Voice Choir which will hold its first concert at Limbury Baptist Church in July

But both were severely hit by restrictions around Covid.

A spokesperson explained: “Each found themselves well down on chorister numbers. The reduction in size was not uniform across sections, which resulted in an imbalance in the choir choral presentation.

"Search for new members proved fairly fruitless – the few available singers were being shared with many other groups.

"Another reason was finance – reductions in membership, and hence subscriptions, caused significant problems.”

Bookings were also down.

The idea of merging the two was met with enthusiasm and the new 40-strong choir is preparing for its first concert at Limbury Baptist Church on July 23.

This is a particularly significant year for both ensembles - Vauxhall Male Voice Choir would have celebrated its 80th anniversary and Luton its 30th.

The spokesperson continued: “We all agree this is a year to hold a celebration of these notable occasions of our respective choirs’ achievements – an exciting problem to solve and planning has now started.”