Two ladies from the same family celebrated their 100th birthdays at a joint celebration in Kensworth

Two ladies from the same family have celebrated their 100th birthdays at a joint celebration.

Renee Bishop and Peggy Shury – who are related by marriage – both celebrated their milestone birthdays at an event hosted by a weekly drop-in club at Kensworth Village Hall on Thursday (September 14).

Renee celebrated her 100th birthday on September 5, while Peggy turned 100 on September 16.

Both ladies were regular attendees of the club until walking became a problem – but the group arranged for them to attend the village hall for a celebration, with flowers and two birthday cakes to mark the big occasion.

Renee was born in Kensworth, while Peggy moved to Kensworth after her son Peter married Renee’s daughter Anita in 1967.

Secretary Pat Mitchell said: “The celebrations in Kensworth Village Hall went very well with both ladies being cheered into the hall as they arrived. There were approximately 60 people attending the celebrations from the village, and both ladies received a rousing Happy Birthday.

“The hall had been decorated by the village hall committee with a balloon arch behind the table displaying the cakes and flowers from the Drop-In club, provided by Joan Moran, as well as other flowers, gifts and cards from friends. Balloons and banners were all around the walls and pictures showed both ladies in their younger days.”

Pat added: “All their old friends were delighted to see them looking so well and enjoyed chatting about old times and events they had attended at the hall, and in particular the weekly visits to the Drop-In club on Thursdays. There were two beautiful cakes for them, flowers, gifts, and cards for them to read at home.

"It was a lovely village occasion celebrating two ladies reaching their 100th birthday and their daughter/daughter-in-law Anita Shury was pleased that they had enjoyed the event.”