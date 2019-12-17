Two Luton men charged over burglaries

Two men from Luton will spend Christmas behind bars after being charged with burglary.

Jason Smith, 33, of Kingsland Road, Luton, and Stanley Hughes, 19, of Whipperley Way, Luton, were charged in connection with several burglaries.

Smith was charged with five counts of burglary and one count of robbery for offences between 10 and 13 December.

Hughes was charged with two counts of burglary, one count of robbery and possession of Class A drugs for offences between 10 and 13 December.

Smith and Hughes have been remanded and will appear in court on 13 January 2020.