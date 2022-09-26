Two Luton restaurants in the running for Restaurant of the Year award

Two Luton restaurants are in the running for prestigious awards next week.

Indian Bonsai, an Indo Chinese takeaway and restaurant on Marsh Road, and Jay Raj Restaurant on Hitchin Road, have been nominated for the Restaurant of the Year - East Anglia at the Asian Restaurant & Takeaway Awards (ARTA) 2022.

The winners will be announced at a glittering red-carpet event being held at the InterContinental Hotel at The O2-London on October 2.

Hosted by Samantha Simmonds, BBC journalist and broadcaster, and Paul Martin, magician and member of the world-famous Magic Circle, the coveted awards are in recognition of the UK’s best South Asian cuisine across a series of prestigious regional and national categories.

From the National Champion of the Champions, Regional Restaurant of the Year, National & Regional Chefs of the Year, to Takeaways and Newcomer of the Year Award, ARTA will spotlight the pinnacle of over 2,370 restaurants and takeaways across the UK that were nominated by the restaurant goers and food lovers of the over 700,000 customer base of ARTA ‘s strategic partners, ChefOnline – the digital application to order food and book tables on the go – to unveil the finalists.

The ARTA awards are in celebration and recognition of Britain’s vibrant Asian restaurants and takeaways and offered solidarity and morale for the industry which is currently facing headwinds including with the high cost of energy, inflation, and the impact from the pandemic.