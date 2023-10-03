Two Luton restaurants nominated in prestigious Asian Restaurant and Take-Away Awards

Top Savci in Stopsley and bottom, Rathiga Restaurant and Bar in Dunstable Road. Pictures: Google Maps

Two Luton restaurants have made it to the finals of the highly regarded Asian Restaurant and Take-Away Awards.

They are Savci in Stopsley in the Newcomer of the Year category and Rathiga Restaurant and Bar in Dunstable Road in the Sri Lankan Restaurant of the Year section.

The awards ceremony will take place on Sunday (October 8) at London’s Hilton Hotel.

ARTA 2023 will welcome a guest list of the nation’s most popular Asian restaurateurs alongside MPs, dignitaries and celebrities.

It will be hosted by BBC presenters Samantha Simmonds and Paul Martin.

The finest Asian restaurants and takeaways from across the UK will come together in the capital in the hope of being recognised as the best restaurant in their region or nationally honoured with a jewel in the crown of the UK Asian restaurant industry award sector.

Following the public nominations drive, formal assessments were conducted based on quality of service and product, value for money and food hygiene ratings.

Additional awards will be presented on the night for Champion of Champions, National Chef of the Year and National Take-Away of the Year.

ARTA founder Salik Mohammed Munim said: “The UK’s popular Asian restaurant industry, known for its resilience in weathering challenges such as staff shortages and the Covid pandemic, now faces a new during the current cost of living crisis.

"The prices of products, ingredients and energy have risen significantly while customers are also feeling the pinch.