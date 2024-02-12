Two Luton Town tickets up for grabs as part of Southern Rail and Thameslink TikTok competition

Kenilworth Road stadium. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Fancy watching the Hatters play at home? For free? Southern Rail and Thameslink are giving two people tickets to watch the team play at Kenilworth Road.

On February 19, the competition will open on @southernrailuk and @tlrailuk TikTok accounts as two teams of TikTokers and Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) staff take on Luton Town FC’s youth squad in a penalty shootout.

On the #TeamSouthern are TikTokers @jgandphee with GTR team member, Katerina Krizanova, while TikToker @vaguely.mundane with GTR team members, Nathan Hartnell and Justin Nathan, will play for #TeamThameslink. All you have to do is vote for the winning team by commenting #TeamSouthern or #TeamThameslink on one of the six videos on @southerrailuk or @tlrailuk TikTok accounts. The videos will be uploaded between February 19 and 26.

If the team you back wins the challenge, you’re in the draw for a chance to win two tickets to watch Luton Town FC play at Kenilworth Road.