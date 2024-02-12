Two Luton Town tickets up for grabs as part of Southern Rail and Thameslink TikTok competition
Fancy watching the Hatters play at home? For free? Southern Rail and Thameslink are giving two people tickets to watch the team play at Kenilworth Road.
On February 19, the competition will open on @southernrailuk and @tlrailuk TikTok accounts as two teams of TikTokers and Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) staff take on Luton Town FC’s youth squad in a penalty shootout.
On the #TeamSouthern are TikTokers @jgandphee with GTR team member, Katerina Krizanova, while TikToker @vaguely.mundane with GTR team members, Nathan Hartnell and Justin Nathan, will play for #TeamThameslink. All you have to do is vote for the winning team by commenting #TeamSouthern or #TeamThameslink on one of the six videos on @southerrailuk or @tlrailuk TikTok accounts. The videos will be uploaded between February 19 and 26.
If the team you back wins the challenge, you’re in the draw for a chance to win two tickets to watch Luton Town FC play at Kenilworth Road.
The TikTokers will be doing more challenges all along the Southern and Thameslink service lines including St Albans, London, Littlehampton and Brighton. Other prizes are also on offer including a trip for two up the tower at St Albans Cathedral, two tickets for Tate Modern’s paid entry exhibition, £50 gift voucher for The Beach in Littlehampton and a 25-minute flight on the Brighton i360 for two. The competition serves as the official launch of Southern and Thameslink’s TikTok accounts.