Police area appealing for information following an assault in Dunstable

Three people were taken to hospital after being injured after being assaulted in Dunstable yesterday (Sunday).

The incident took place at around 6.20pm outside a pub in High Street South, when two men and a woman were attacked by a large group of men believed to be in their teens to early 20s. The victims suffered injuries requiring hospital treatment.

Police area appealing for witnesses who may have been in the area close to Britain Street.

Detective Constable Ciaran O’Brien said: “We believe there was a number of people around at the time of the incident that would have seen something that might help our investigation.”

If you have information that can help us identify the people involved in this terrible attack, we urge you to please come forward.