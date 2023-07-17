News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

Two men and a woman attacked by gang of men in Dunstable town centre

Attackers were large group of men in their teens and early 20s
By The Newsroom
Published 17th Jul 2023, 12:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 12:50 BST
Police area appealing for information following an assault in DunstablePolice area appealing for information following an assault in Dunstable
Police area appealing for information following an assault in Dunstable

Three people were taken to hospital after being injured after being assaulted in Dunstable yesterday (Sunday).

The incident took place at around 6.20pm outside a pub in High Street South, when two men and a woman were attacked by a large group of men believed to be in their teens to early 20s. The victims suffered injuries requiring hospital treatment.

Police area appealing for witnesses who may have been in the area close to Britain Street.

Detective Constable Ciaran O’Brien said: “We believe there was a number of people around at the time of the incident that would have seen something that might help our investigation.”

Most Popular

If you have information that can help us identify the people involved in this terrible attack, we urge you to please come forward.

Call 101 or use the online reporting tool quoting reference number 40/38291/23