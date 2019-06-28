Two men arrested over Park Street stabbing

Police have arrested two men in relation to a stabbing in Park Street yesterday.

A Beds Police spokesman said: "We were called at approximately 7.45pm to reports of disorder outside a barber’s shop in Park Street.

The scene at Park Street yesterday

"Emergency services attended and a man was taken to hospital after suffering stab wounds.

"His injuries are not thought to be serious. Shortly afterwards officers arrested two men on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. They have been taken into custody for further questions."

DC Wayne Bird added: “We believe that there were possibly a number of people involved in a dispute which resulted in this stabbing, and we’re keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Beds Police on 101, quoting reference number 375 of 27 June.