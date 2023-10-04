News you can trust since 1891
Two roads closed in Dunstable as sink hole appears

Have you been affected by the closures?
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 4th Oct 2023, 11:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 09:30 BST
One of the roads was closed by investigators. Picture: Cllr Philip CrawleyOne of the roads was closed by investigators. Picture: Cllr Philip Crawley
One of the roads was closed by investigators. Picture: Cllr Philip Crawley

Roads in Dunstable have been shut after a sink hole was found in the town.

The sink hole, which is described as the size of a dinner plate, was discovered Monday afternoon (October 2) between Borough Road and Park Road. Both of these roads have been closed while inspectors investigate the hole.

Central Bedfordshire Council said: "We've conducted an inspection of the area, and we think we may have identified a potential issue with the foul sewer pipe in close proximity to the recently formed sinkhole. To prioritise the safety of both residents and road users, we have temporarily closed Borough Road and Park Road.

"We are liaising with Anglian Water and further investigations will be conducted throughout this week to assess the situation thoroughly before determining any required repair actions."

Related topics:Central Bedfordshire CouncilDunstableAnglian Water