One of the roads was closed by investigators. Picture: Cllr Philip Crawley

Roads in Dunstable have been shut after a sink hole was found in the town.

The sink hole, which is described as the size of a dinner plate, was discovered Monday afternoon (October 2) between Borough Road and Park Road. Both of these roads have been closed while inspectors investigate the hole.

Central Bedfordshire Council said: "We've conducted an inspection of the area, and we think we may have identified a potential issue with the foul sewer pipe in close proximity to the recently formed sinkhole. To prioritise the safety of both residents and road users, we have temporarily closed Borough Road and Park Road.