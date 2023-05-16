Ukraine's President Zelensky touches down in Luton ahead of surprise talks with PM

The RAF choppers were escorting Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky as he arrived at Luton Airport in an A321 ahead of his meeting with Rishi Sunak at Chequers.

Zelensky met with the Prime Minister to request more fighter jets in the battle against Russian aggression in the country. Sunak, in support for Ukraine, told Russia: “We're not going away.”

Despite Zelensky’s request for jets, the UK confirmed it would not send the aircraft, as it does not have the F16s wanted. The country pledged air-defence missiles and long-range attack drones to help Ukraine in the war. The President was last in the UK in February when he addressed MPs in Westminster Hall and met with King Charles III.