Shabana will be on TV next week - BBCS Production,Graeme Hunter

A Luton finance analyst is putting her organisational skills to the test as part of a new BBC reality show, with a chance to make a wedding couple’s big day an event they will never forget.

Shabana is one of eight aspiring wedding planners who will battle it out on BBC Two to become the Ultimate Wedding Planner, as six brave couples let them take control of their special day.

She said: “I really wanted to show that in our Asian society being a wedding planner can be just as prestigious as being a doctor or a lawyer.

The wedding planners from L-R: Bernie, Shabana, Toby, Yasmin, Jack, Charlene, Tash and Chantelle - BBCS Production, Graeme Hunter

“The whole experience was life changing, especially leaving my little ones at home. I know once they watch me on television, they will be super proud. I’m looking forward to watching the show, but at the same time I’m nervous about seeing myself on TV. I hope I do our community proud!”

The planners are set to take over the design and guest experience for six real-life weddings. From table scaping, incredible floral centrepieces, hand crafted aisle runners, personalised set menus, and bespoke themed installation builds, to spectacular firework displays, acrobatics, choreographed dance troops or incredible light displays, each week the planners have just three days to make the couples’ wildest dreams a reality, supersizing their wedding day to transform it from ordinary to extraordinary.

With the couples’ ambitious wedding wish lists ranging from a 1950’s vintage Hollywood glamour wedding to a Caribbean infused autumnal fantasyland, a regal regency extravaganza, a sustainable farmyard festival, and a millionaire’s garden party, the wedding planner wannabes need to pull out all the stops to hit the couples’ brief, face the Truth Booth, and impress three demanding judges: hospitality expert Fred Sirieix, craft and business guru Sara Davies and wedding planner to the rich and famous, Raj Somaiya.

With exclusive mentoring from industry expert Raj up for grabs, and an ultimate prize package designed to help one of them launch their own wedding business, let the battle to be named Ultimate Wedding Planner commence!