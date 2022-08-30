Uncover Luton's rich and varied history with a series of heritage days

You can visit the council chamber during the heritage open days

Heritage Open Days is England’s largest festival of history and culture. It takes place over 10 days in September and gives people the opportunity to visit and take part in more than 20 free events in the town.

There is the chance to have a look around buildings and spaces that are seldom accessible to the public, and to find out interesting facts about the town’s history with venues opening their doors and a range of tours available. The programme has been made possible thanks to funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

People can visit the recently restored Council Chambers which sit at the heart of Luton’s Grade II Listed Town Hall, join the first ever outdoor celebration of Polish and Eastern European arts and culture in Luton town centre, and see the first ever Vauxhall Cavalier on display at the Mall. They can join a tour of Luton’s public art and explore inside the beautifully restored Bute Mills building to discover its varied history. Also on offer is a walk with a local historian to explore Luton Town Football Club’s rich past and a behind-the-scenes tour of the football ground itself. Luton’s leading expert on road names will also be leading a guided walk and people can join an innovative community audio drama project based on the real-life experiences of those connected with Bury Park.

Cllr Fatima Begum, Portfolio Holder responsible for heritage at Luton Council said: “There is a great programme of events taking place this year which we think residents will really enjoy. The Open Days give residents the chance to step back into Luton’s rich history and with such of range of themes there is something for everyone to get involved in.

“People don’t have to be history buffs, they might just be curious about places they can’t usually visit or want to know more about something or somewhere they walk past every day. We know it will be a great experience.”

The free Heritage Open Day events take place between Saturday 9 and Sunday 18 September. Book early to avoid disappointment.