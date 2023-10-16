News you can trust since 1891
BREAKING
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police

Unexploded mortar shell discovered in Luton road

Roads closed while device was investigated
By Lynn Hughes
Published 16th Oct 2023, 14:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 14:57 BST
The device was removed by the bomb squad - stock photoThe device was removed by the bomb squad - stock photo
The device was removed by the bomb squad - stock photo

Roads in a small area around Birdsfoot Lane in Luton were closed earlier today after a device was uncovered.

Police were called at around 10.50am today to reports that a device, believed to be an unexploded mortar shell, possibly from World War II, had been found in Catherall Road, Luton.

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Police said: “A cordon was put in place, while Explosive Ordnance Disposal officers investigated. The device was not found to pose any risk and has been safely removed.”