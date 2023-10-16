Unexploded mortar shell discovered in Luton road
Roads closed while device was investigated
By Lynn Hughes
Published 16th Oct 2023, 14:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 14:57 BST
Roads in a small area around Birdsfoot Lane in Luton were closed earlier today after a device was uncovered.
Police were called at around 10.50am today to reports that a device, believed to be an unexploded mortar shell, possibly from World War II, had been found in Catherall Road, Luton.
A spokesman for Bedfordshire Police said: “A cordon was put in place, while Explosive Ordnance Disposal officers investigated. The device was not found to pose any risk and has been safely removed.”