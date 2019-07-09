United in the fight against cancer at Luton’s Race for Life

Hundreds of people united against cancer on Sunday when they took part in Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life at Stockwood Park in Luton.

Around 1,050 people showed their commitment to the cause as they took their place at the start line to help beat cancer sooner.

The crowds starting to arrive at Race for Life. Photo by Cancer Research UK

Organisers of the event are thanking everyone who took part on Sunday and asking them to return their fundraising money as soon as possible so it can be used for research.

Courtney Culverhouse, Cancer Research UK’s event manager, said: “Life-saving research is being funded right now thanks to people like the people of Luton who joined the fight at Race for Life.

“By taking part and raising money, our participants play a crucial role in helping to turn discoveries made in the lab into new, better treatments for patients in Luton and across the UK and we’d like to thank everyone who took part in the event on Sunday.

“I’d also like to say thank you to all our suppliers and volunteers; from groups such as Herts 4x4 Response and the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association, and to all the individuals who came along.

Denise Coates and Sarah Tempest - Race Starter and Host.Photo by Cancer Research UK.

“We simply would not have out the event on without them.”

Cancer Research UK’s shop in Dunstable attended the event on Sunday, raising awareness of the work the charity does.

Courtney added: “The atmosphere on the day was hugely moving - full of emotion, courage, tears and laughter - as people came together to remember loved ones lost to cancer or to celebrate the lives of those dear to them who have survived.

“Race for Life offers a unique opportunity for people to unite against a disease that affects us all in some way.

Team 'SPA Luton'. Photo by Cancer Research UK

“Now we’re asking everyone who took part, and all the friends, family and colleagues who pledged to donate, to return the money they’ve raised as soon as possible.

“To date, we have already raised £40,000 and money raised - whether it’s £10 or £100 - will help Cancer Research UK scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat the disease, helping to save more lives.”