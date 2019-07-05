University of Bedfordshire gets the keys to new STEM building

The University of Bedfordshire has been handed the keys to its new science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) building this week.

The building, which will open at the start of the new academic year in September is part of a £180m redevelopment across the university’s campuses.

The STEM building will be based at the Luton campus and will provide more than 6000 metres squared of new teaching space, focused on science, technology, engineering and mathematics subjects, including pharmaceutical and chemical science, nutrition, biochemistry, and mechanical engineering.

Facilities within the building include new larger and more flexible computer laboratories and workshops for subjects including automotive engineering, cyber-security and robotics plus new state of the art laboratories which will feature specialist containment labs, simulation spaces, analytical labs and a clean room facility.

The new building will host a science and engineering outreach centre to promote the value of science and engineering to local schools and the wider Bedfordshire community.

The university’s deputy vice-chancellor Donald Harley, who was there to receive the giant key card from constructors R G Carter said: “It was fantastic to get the keys to our new STEM building today.

“It marks the culmination of a huge investment in facilities for our students.

“Now that we have the keys, our task is to get the building ready for students starting in September.”

Douglas Stephen, project manager for R G Carter said: “It’s been a pleasure to give something back to the town that I have lived in for 30 years, and to work with the team at the University of Bedfordshire on this forward-thinking facility, which will support and inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers for years to come.”

Students interested in studying a STEM subject at the university can take a look at the building before it opens, by booking on to an open day or campus tour.