Unseen sketches of Queen Elizabeth II by Bedfordshire artist set to fetch more than £5k

Unseen sketches of Queen Elizabeth II which were drafted ahead of one of her most famous portraits are set to fetch more than £5,000 at auction.

The 7.5ft (2.3m) work by Jeff Stultiens was to celebrate the 2003 Golden Jubilee and is said to be the most 'monumental' portrait of The Queen ever produced.

Stultiens, who lived in Toddington, was granted six hour-long sessions with Her Majesty in the drawing room of Buckingham Palace for the piece commissioned by Oxford University’s Oriel College.

When it was unveiled the larger-than-life depiction of the monarch, regally attired in garter robes, caught the attention of the world.

Now initiate studies and draft sketches, which have never been seen before, are going under the hammer after being unearthed.

The reparatory works, including oils and pencil sketches, will be sold by Hansons Auctioneers in Royston on August 24 with estimates ranging from £80 – £2,000.

The lots have been consigned to auction by the artist’s ex-wife and the couple’s two daughters.

A spokesperson for Hansons said: “Stultiens was a gifted portrait painter, always striving to convey the inner qualities of a person as much as their outward appearance, even with notable sitters such as Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

One of the unseen sketches of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Hansons Auctioneers / SWNS

In an interview with the BBC when the portrait was unveiled, Stultiens called The Queen "very obliging and very co-operative".

He said: "It's a straight painting. It's absolutely straight. It looks like the Queen and for me it feels like the Queen."

The painter said he wanted the portrait to be regal and asked for The Queen to be dressed in her garter robes.

He added: "I found her pretty interesting. We had very interesting conversations, the Queen was very perceptive and quite knowledgeable about art."

Stultiens was granted six hour-long sessions with Her Majesty - and the initiate studies and draft sketches have never been seen before. Picture: Hansons Auctioneers / SWNS

As a child in 1953, Stultiens witnessed Queen Elizabeth II’s limousine on the day of her coronation.

After leaving his native Blackpool, the artist studied at the Camberwell School of Art in London in the 1960s.

A member of the Royal Society of Portrait Painters, he went on to live in Toddington, Bedfordshire, where he died in 2003, aged 79.

His paintings reside in the permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery as well as several other important national collections.

The lot also includes portraits of His Eminence Cardinal Basil Hume, the percussionist Dame Evelyn Glennie, the pioneering respiratory doctor Professor Dame Margaret Turner-Warwick and Professor Dame Carol Black – a trustee of the National Portrait Gallery and renowned physician.