Liz Thomas, Clinical Manager at Edlesborough Surgery, has worked in the NHS for over 40 years as both a Practice Nurse and Clinical Manager. She said: “After the pandemic, there’s rightly a lot of fear and health anxiety. However, it feels like we’re having to manage this rising pressure alone and instead of someone out there battling for us, we have to battle for ourselves.”

Liz said: “Things have gotten totally out of hand in the past. Both parties are equally as frustrated and we get it - it’s not nice to have to wait for an appointment when you’re concerned about your health.”

NHS reform plans announced by Sajid Javid in March promise to invest in a digital health plan and the use of technology to make practice life easier. However, the stories and experiences of these behind-the-scenes workers cannot be overlooked, with patient anxiety and frustration often playing out in day to day practice life.

Liz Thomas is surprised with a billboard from Mjog as part of their ‘You’ve Got Mail’ Campaign.

Mjog by Livi has today launched surprise messages of thanks on billboards to recognise back office NHS practice staff working under enormous pressure.

The digital healthcare solutions provider is seeking to bring the stories of these behind-the-scenes heroes to life, with messages of thanks popping up on billboard locations throughout Dunstable this week, and a call for people to get involved and nominate their own local heroes who've helped keep patient healthcare front and centre despite the pressure they're under.

Recent reports show all-time high NHS waiting lists. As a result, healthcare workers and patients alike are being left to pay the price of widespread inefficiencies, with the latest research suggesting a staggering 92% of NHS trusts are concerned about staff wellbeing, stress and burnout. Meanwhile, patients are left anxiously waiting for treatment as healthcare staff continue to deliver care amid persistent shortages, excessive workloads and an environment of chronic stress.

At the face of this rising pressure, there’s a crucial and sadly often overlooked group of administrators, practice receptionists and clinical managers attempting to balance the wellbeing of their patients and staff, and whose incredible work enables frontline medical staff to do their jobs in untenable conditions every day. Yet these behind-the-scenes workers rarely receive the recognition they deserve.

Jonathan Duffy, Head of Practices, Mjog by Livi, said: “We believe that every patient should have access to the right care at the right time, and we recognise the individuals like Liz and Mark who work ceaselessly to continue to put patient safety first despite the mounting challenges. That’s why we’ve launched surprise messages of thanks on billboards for our nominees. But our campaign

doesn’t stop there. We feel it is the right time to celebrate unsung heroes across the country, which is why we’ve launched a website for other practices across the UK to nominate an unsung hero so we can celebrate them and spread more kindness.”

Liz works for a GP practice supported by Mjog by Livi, and is one the first of many back office NHS workers to be celebrated.