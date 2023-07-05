Urgent appeal for help at Luton cat rescue centre after foster carer seriously injured

A Luton cat rescue centre is urgently appealing for support after its head of adoptions was seriously injured – leaving her unable to care for the cats.

Feline Rescue is in desperate need of volunteers and fosterers after an accident left its head of adoptions, Amanda Courtney, in a wheelchair with broken ribs and a punctured lung.

Tania Jeffries, spokesperson for Feline Rescue said: "We cannot stress enough how crucial it is for us to come together as a community.

Amanda Courtney, head of adoptions at the charity

"Without public support at this moment we are unable to help new cats in need, we risk leaving them without the care and attention they deserve. Your compassion can make all the difference."

The organisation is currently facing immense challenges, as all of Amanda’s fostered cats have had to be rehomed.

Tania added: “As she is unable to care for any cats or arrange adoptions during her recovery, all the cats she was fostering had to be uprooted and moved to other fosters; including expectant mothers and cats with already challenging behaviour. The existing fosterers are fully saturated and have already doubled up all available space to look after them.

“Feline Rescue desperately needs volunteers who are willing to open their hearts and homes as temporary fosters for these vulnerable felines.”

Fosterers would have all additional expenses – including food, litter, and veterinary care – will be covered by the charity.