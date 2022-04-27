Urgent appeal to help boost vital supplies for Luton Foodbank

The foodbank is low on supplies including UHT milk, tinned fish and fruit, sugar and rice pudding and is appealing for donations.

The foodbank tweeted: “Please donate these items if you can. Find drop-off points at lutonfoodbank.org.uk/drop or give money at justgiving.com/,luton-foodbank."

Since Luton Foodbank was founded eight years ago demand for its services has continued to increase, particularly during Covid and now during the living costs crisis.

Luton Foodbank is appealing for help to re stock vital supplies

Food items most needed include the following list – but volunteers are appealing for any help whether items of food or donations to help its vital work.

> Rice pudding (Tinned)

> Instant noodles Meat (Tinned)

> Custard (Tinned)

> Vegetables (Tinned)

> Fruit (Tinned)

> Fruit Juice (Carton)

> Dried rice (500g)

> Soup

> Milk (UHT)

> Baked beans (Tinned)

> Tomatoes (Tinned)

> Fish (Tinned)

> Tinned pasta in sauce

> Sauce for pasta

> Breakfast cereal

> Tea bags

> Biscuits (single packs)

> Sugar (500g).

Drop off points in Luton include Bushmead Community Centre, Hancock Drive, Chaul End Community Centre, Dunstable Road, Co-op Birdsfoot Lane, Co-op Biscot Road, Co-op (Caddington) Manor Road, Co-op, Hitchin Road, Co-op (Lewsey Farm) St Dominics Square, Discover Islam, Upper George Street, Nationwide Building Society, George Street, Sainsbury's, Dunstable Road.

Luton Foodbank offers help for people experiencing a financial crisis to get extra food supplies.

It also offers information and support from network of partners.