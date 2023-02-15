Urgent call for people in Luton who registered to give blood to come forward

New figures reveal around 2,200 people who signed up to give blood in Luton last year are yet to make their first donation.

The first ever amber alert on blood stocks shortages during October sparked a huge response from the public wanting to help with 416 people in Luton registering.

Only two in five has donated so far. However, appointments first-time donors were limited because of staffing issues and the need to prioritise existing donors.

Blood stocks have since stabilised and there are now more slots available for new donors with NHS Blood and Transplant urging hose who have registered to come forward and book an appointment.

There is an urgent need for more donors of Black heritage as they are more likely to have the blood type needed to treat sickle cell patients – the country’s fastest growing genetic blood disorder. The demand for ethnically matched blood for these patients is on the rise and has already doubled in recent years.

David Rose, Director of Donor Experience at NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “We always need new people to join our amazing community of lifesaving blood donors and help meet the needs of patients right now and in the future.

“If you are one of the nearly 1,300 people in Luton who registered last year but are yet to attend an appointment, or you’re thinking about signing up to donate, please make 2023 the year you save lives.

“More slots are now available for first time donors but if you can’t find an immediate appointment, don’t worry. Please book for further in the future as we need lifesavers every day. It doesn’t matter if it’s months or weeks ahead – every donation counts. Giving blood is quick and easy, and you will feel amazing afterwards.”

The call comes as NHS Blood and Transplant launches the second phase of its first ever mass home blood type testing campaign to help identify 5,000 individuals with the critical O negative blood. O negative blood is the universal blood type that can be given to any patient in an emergency or where their blood type isn’t known.

The campaign is part of a trial by the NHS to use home test kits to identify people with a certain blood type and book them on to priority appointments, and is one way in which new donors can fast-track to book their first appointment if they have this blood type. This is part of an ongoing focus by the NHS to collect enough of the right blood types, instead of collecting as much blood as possible.

Blood is needed to help the NHS treat patients with cancer, blood disorders and those suffering medical trauma or undergoing surgery, and O negative blood is mostly used for emergency care. Each donation can save or improve up to three lives.

Register now and book an appointment here on the GiveBloodNHS app or call 0300 123 23 23.