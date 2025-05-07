Van goes up in flames at Luton Airport drop off and pick up zone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A van went up in flames in Luton Airport’s drop off and pick up zone in the early hours of this morning.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service says crews based at Luton and Stopsley were called to the airport at 4.30am on Wednesday, May 7.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire, which was ruled to be accidental.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A video posted on social media just after 5am showed flames rising from the vehicle as firefighters arrived to tackle the blaze.

A spokesperson for London Luton Airport added: "Earlier this morning, emergency services responded to a vehicle fire in the drop-off and pick-up zone.

"The fire was quickly brought under control and fully extinguished. No one was injured and there was no disruption to the operation of the airport."

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.