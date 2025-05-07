Van goes up in flames at Luton Airport drop off and pick up zone
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service says crews based at Luton and Stopsley were called to the airport at 4.30am on Wednesday, May 7.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire, which was ruled to be accidental.
A video posted on social media just after 5am showed flames rising from the vehicle as firefighters arrived to tackle the blaze.
A spokesperson for London Luton Airport added: "Earlier this morning, emergency services responded to a vehicle fire in the drop-off and pick-up zone.
"The fire was quickly brought under control and fully extinguished. No one was injured and there was no disruption to the operation of the airport."
