Van goes up in flames at Luton Airport drop off and pick up zone

By Neil Shefferd
Published 7th May 2025, 12:31 BST
Updated 7th May 2025, 14:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A van went up in flames in Luton Airport’s drop off and pick up zone in the early hours of this morning.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service says crews based at Luton and Stopsley were called to the airport at 4.30am on Wednesday, May 7.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire, which was ruled to be accidental.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A video posted on social media just after 5am showed flames rising from the vehicle as firefighters arrived to tackle the blaze.

A spokesperson for London Luton Airport added: "Earlier this morning, emergency services responded to a vehicle fire in the drop-off and pick-up zone.

"The fire was quickly brought under control and fully extinguished. No one was injured and there was no disruption to the operation of the airport."

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:Luton Airport
News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice