Vauxhall icons to feature among a classic cars event at the Mall in Luton

Classic cars will be driving into Luton this weekend with an event featuring rare examples such as the first Cavalier Mk1 driven off the production line and a limited edition Cavalier Mk2 Calibre.

The event, organised by the Vauxhall Cavalier and Chevette Club as part of Luton Heritage Open Days, will boast an impressive line-up of members’ finest cars and memorabilia, including the first ever Vauxhall Cavalier ever produced.

A spokesman said: “The Vauxhall brand is synonymous with Luton – and the Luton built cavalier is arguably one of the automotive giant’s most memorable cars.

This Cavalier Calibre, owned by Kevin Bricknall, chairman of the Vauxhall Cavalier and Chevette Club, will be among the cars exhibited

“So come along to Central Square in the Mall where the Vauxhall Cavalier and Chevette Club will be exhibiting outstanding examples of the Vauxhall Cavalier Mk1, Vauxhall Cavalier Mk2, Vauxhall Cavalier Mk3 and Vauxhall Chevette.”Associated memorabilia will also be on display while members of the club will be on hand to answer questions.

The event will be open on Saturday, September 10, from 9am-6pm and on Sunday, September 11, from 11am-5pm.

> Vauxhall first came to Luton in 1905. The Vauxhall Iron Works had been operating in Vauxhall South London and began making cars in 1903.

It was successful for nearly a century before Vauxhall announced the end of car production at its Luton plant in December 2000.