Vauxhall Male Voice Choir in Luton pays tribute to musical director who achieved 'astounding' results

The Vauxhall Male Voice Choir is paying tribute to its musical director who is stepping down from the position after 15 years.

Phillida Driver, 75, from Dunstable, has been proud member of the group since 1998 when she joined as the choir's accompanist, before going on to become its musical director in 2006.

Her final event will be at the choir's Grand Christmas Charity Concert on December 18, after which she will stand down and take on the role of assistant musical director.

Phillida Driver's last event as musical director will be at The Grand Christmas Charity Concert.

A Vauxhall Male Voice Choir spokeswoman said: "It was during 1998 that Vauxhall Male Voice Choir needed further accompanist support to its musical director, Robert (Bob) Gillman. A senior chorister approached Phillida Driver asking if she could help the choir for just two or three weeks - and so the story starts!

"Phillida was Head of Music at Dunstable’s Manshead School and was accompanist to the then Dunstable Amateur Operatic Society, a very accomplished musician.

"She soon settled in within the camaraderie of the choir and, together with another newly recruited pianist, Miss Josie Bass, provided all accompaniment to the choir rehearsals and formal concerts."

Phillida’s full capabilities had been noted by the musical director and it was in 2001 that Phillida was invited to the position of assistant musical director of the Vauxhall Choir.

She soon mastered the control of the four choir 'voices' and "proved to be highly accurate" in bringing in and fading out the various sections of the choir.

The spokeswoman continued: "She took her turn in both rehearsals and concerts in conducting, and was never fazed by the magnitude of the event.

"During these years concert events came thick and fast to the Vauxhall choir and tested the resources of the music team. Not only did they have to keep pace with concerts, there was the continual requirement to update the choir repertoire – audiences need to hear new items from the choir not the same old numbers as last time!"

Phillida, who was the first female Head of Music in a Bedfordshire school, was also instrumental in the birth of the choir's first Christmas concert.

For years, the management had resisted this urge to hold one, explaining that too much learning was needed for four-part, Christmas-related music.

However, Phillida was determined to solve this dilemma, and enlisted the help of her husband, Terry, a talented violinist and at that time, conductor of the Luton Concert Orchestra.

The spokeswoman explained: "Phillida’s scheme was to offer a joint Christmas concert with choir and orchestra; each could offer some seasonal items and these could be coupled with audience participation in traditional carols.

"This proved so successful that the concert grew in stature, is still going strong after 15 years and many thousands of pounds have been raised for local charities.

"Terry became integrated into the folds of the choir with his violin solos and his unique abilities in the task of compère and Master of Ceremonies."

In 2004, Bob became seriously ill and Phillida rallied the music team to cover for these absences.

James Banville, a special guest artiste for the choir on many occasions, joined the team on a full-time basis as accompanist on piano/organ and the choir staged a major charity concert at St Albans Cathedral involving a massed choir of 200 voices - "a huge undertaking for any choir and musical director."

Though Bob was available for the planning phases, his illness precluded him participating in the event and it was down to Phillida to conduct the choirs.

An outside concert of particular note also took place within the promenade bandstand at Eastbourne.

The spokeswoman said: "The appearance of large clothes pegs from Phillida’s accoutrements puzzled the choristers. It was then realised that sea breezes are no respecter of loose papers on music stands and the music scores needed to be secured lest they waft away! Great foresight on Phillida’s part."

It was in 2006 that Bob Gillman finally gave up the baton and Phillida was announced as the new musical director, while Bob took the post of her assistant.

The spokeswoman remembered: "Phillida’s promotion to musical director came during an era when female MDs of male voice choirs were very much in the minority in the UK. Her service in this role has helped demonstrate that female MDs have a wealth of knowledge and ideas with which to enhance the capability of male voices."

Phillida was instrumental in the production of practice CDs for the choir, while she was also known for detecting any wrong notes "in an instance".

The spokeswoman smiled: "Give Phillida her due; however, she never identifies any 'culprit' to the rest of the choristers!"

Meanwhile, the choir members agree that "careful and systematic planning" was the key to Phillida's success.

Indeed, she would inspect concert locations well in advance, with each visit needing "meticulous planning, a pre-visit and a suitable programme of songs".

In recent years, the choir has offered recitals in some of the great cathedrals of the UK, including Ely, Peterborough, Leicester, Truro and Southwark, while its members continue to enjoy their annual weekend away together, usually near the sea.

The spokeswoman added: "Phillida and Terry have always enthusiastically joined in the spirit of these events and usually do very well in any crazy golf competitions."

Throughout Phillida’s tenure she has elected to have help in the way of assistant managing directors, and when Bob sadly passed in early 2007, Phillida selected choristers David Stott and then David Goodge to fill the post. Helen Wingate then took up the baton in 2017.

However, Phillida has not enjoyed the best of health over the last couple of years and feels it now time to stand down.

As of January 1, Helen Wingate will assume the position of musical director, while Phillida will become assistant musical director.

The spokeswoman concluded: "Throughout her time as musical director of the Vauxhall Male Voice Choir, Phillida thoroughly professional in all her dealings and, indeed, always instilled an aura of calm and control in all around her, even when confronted with the unexpected.

"She has put enormous thought and energy into the choir and results have been astounding."

In November, Phillida accepted the choir’s offer of Life Membership of the Vauxhall Male Voice Choir, the highest accolade that the choir can bestow.

This honour is currently only held by three others in recognition of outstanding service to the choir.

> Phillida's final event as musical director is on December 18, when the Vauxhall Male Voice Choir along with the Cantata Ladies Choir and The Festival Ensemble present their Grand Christmas Charity Concert for the charity Kids in Action.

The concert will be held at St Mary’s R.C. Church, West Street, Dunstable. Doors open at 7.15pm for a 7.45pm start.

Vauxhall Male Voice Choir will always welcome new members. The group rehearses on a Wednesday evening from 7.30pm - 9.30pm at High Town Methodist Church.